AS WE SEE IT: School libraries deserve funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all agree that students need to develop a continuum of literacies. While the containers have changed and the role of the information professional — the school librarian — has evolved, it is committed to the same principles: to develop students’ skills and dispositions so that they think critically, use and create information ethically, inquire deeply, evaluate thoughtfully, curate constructively, work collaboratively and engage empathetically. These core principles are evidenced in National School Library Standards and Oregon School Library Standards that are integrated across grade levels and subject areas.

Today’s school librarians harness technology for expanded opportunities and 24-hour access to information and resources. Students can take online classes, learn coding, work with robotics, create music, explore career interests and individualize their own learning. Moreover, today’s librarians serve an important role in creating a safe space where all students are welcome regardless of economic status, religion, sexual orientation, race or ability. They are integral to a school’s commitment to equity.

Finally, today’s school librarians nurture a culture of reading and inquiry, the very foundation of all learning, both in school and beyond.