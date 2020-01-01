Commentary: Recognizing politics as a (potentially) noble profession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is often some truth in what people say about politicians, but we shouldn't generalize the negativity and assume the worst about all politicians. There may be more sincere, public-spirited leaders than we realize. Many Oregonians considered Mark Hatfield (later a U.S. senator) an example of such a leader.

Politics is potentially a truly noble profession, but it is by no means an easy one. As German sociologist Max Weber put it in his classic "Politics as a Vocation," "Politics is a strong and slow boring of hard boards."

Successful leadership requires patience, prudence, an understanding of what current circumstances make possible. It also requires imagination to see that current circumstances can sometimes be changed to make today's impossibility tomorrow's actuality. And true leadership requires putting the general welfare above the leader's personal or peer group interest.

But to be a leader requires power, and as theologian Reinhold Niebuhr warned us, power is always "morally ambiguous." Power is the ability to get things to happen and can be used for constructive purposes or for destructive purposes. Atomic power can generate electricity with minimum carbon dioxide emissions or it can destroy whole cities. The internet's power can help good people cooperate, but it can also enable hate-mongers to contact and cooperate with similarly minded folks.