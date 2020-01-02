Commentary: U.S. set good tone by ending military draft

To his eternal credit, Richard Nixon helped end America's draft. Congress responded to his President's Commission on an All-Volunteer Armed Force by discontinuing the draft in 1973.

The United States has set an example that we should encourage other countries to copy.

The commission's report noted that the draft:

"has been a costly, inequitable, and divisive procedure for recruiting men for the armed forces. It has imposed heavy burdens on a small minority of young men while easing slightly the tax burden on the rest of us.

"It has introduced needless uncertainty into the lives of all our young men. It has burdened draft boards with painful decisions about who shall be compelled to serve and who shall be deferred.

"It has weakened the political fabric of our society and impaired the delicate web of shared values that alone enables a free society to exist."

Even this indictment didn't fully state the problems with military conscription. Government, of course, must wield power, but any constitution must limit how that power can be employed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}