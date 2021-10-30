Debra J. Saunders: In Biden border policy, criminals welcome

Investigators are told to look beyond criminal convictions (say, for drunk driving convictions). "Our personnel should not rely on the fact of conviction or the result of a database search alone," Mayorkas wrote, but also look at "the totality of the facts and circumstances."

These guidelines mean fewer deportations but also slower ICE investigations. As Vaughan told me, "They're requiring the ICE officers to sort of be the defense attorney for the illegal alien and look for mitigating factors."

Meanwhile, friends and families who have crossed the border illegally are telling those they left behind that the coast is clear. "What's really driving it is that they're hearing from friends and families who have gone before them," Vaughan told me.

No one can witness the hardships this year's migrants have endured without sympathy for their ordeal and admiration for their determination, a value that makes America great.

Another value that makes America great, however, is the rule of law. And that rule is being shredded daily.

ICE's budget isn't smaller than it was under Trump, but its mission is.

"It's going to create public safety problems," Vaughan predicted.