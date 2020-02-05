Debra J. Saunders: State of the Union soap opera starts early, lasts until bitter end

WASHINGTON — All eyes on President Donald Trump during his 2020 State of the Union address Tuesday night were watching for clues that could answer the questions that always surround a big Trump event. Would he call out his Democratic rivals? Would he bring up impeachment? Or, failing that, would he at least make hay of the Democratic Party's complete botching of its Iowa caucus the night before?

And the answers were no, no and no.

Teleprompter Trump showed up and delivered a solid and highly conservative State of the Union speech in measured tones while Twitter Trump stayed home. Then, at the close of the speech, after sitting demurely during most of the talk, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi theatrically tore up Trump's speech. It was the ultimate role reversal.

Trump's third State of the Union address and fourth speech before a joint session of Congress was billed by a senior administration official as "a vision of relentless optimism."

As the Senate impeachment trial neared its end, the theme of Trump's Tuesday night remarks, "the great American comeback," underscored that Trump's focus is on re-election. And Trump's approval rating hit a record high — 49% — in the Gallup poll.