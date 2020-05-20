Froma Harrop: Pandemic makes end-of-life care harder
COMMENTARY

Froma Harrop: Pandemic makes end-of-life care harder

{{featured_button_text}}

I just lost a dear elderly friend to cancer. Home hospice workers kept him comfortable. He spent his final weeks watching spring unfold in the outdoor Eden he had nurtured for decades. He died peacefully at night with me present.

My friend's death had little to do with COVID-19. One can say that he was spared the trauma of getting hit by that deadly virus in the jaws of a pandemic. He wasn't among the tragic thousands who died at home without medical attention. Nor did he pass away alone in a hospital that wouldn't let loved ones in for fear of spreading the virus. His nurses didn't have to FaceTime with loved ones to help them say goodbye.

But even so-called good deaths have been harder to achieve in the age of the coronavirus. When my friend exhibited signs of a stroke, I had to weigh the dangers of sending him to a hospital, where he might have gotten infected, over not attending to a possible health crisis.

I did call 911. As it turned out, he hadn't had a stroke (or COVID). Tests found evidence that the cancer's return affected speech. Reducing his calcium levels cleared up much of the immediate problem.

But during his three days in the hospital, neither I nor other caregivers were allowed to visit. The busy doctors offered us disjointed reports of what was going on — when they bothered (or had the minutes) to call at all.

Upon his return, we immediately signed up for services provided by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Connecticut. When you do that, emergency calls no longer go to 911 but to a number answered 24 hours a day by a hospice nurse.

When patients are nearing the end, hospice care emphasizes comfort and quality of life over harsh medical interventions. People in hospice often live longer than those undergoing radical treatments that weaken the body.

It may sound as though home hospice provided an island of calm far from the COVID front lines. It was far preferable to the harried and largely impersonal treatment in a hospital that focuses on keeping people alive at all costs.

But the virus made even home care with superb help complicated. Two appointments with his palliative care doctor had to be done via video calls. She did her best to assess what he needed but could not obtain important information only observable in a face-to-face consultation — things like checking the heart and weakness in the legs.

The hospice workers themselves face new challenges. Some family members are afraid to even have them in the house.

"I have one couple, both elderly," Jennifer Pool, a social worker with Visiting Nurse, told me. "The wife is the caregiver right now." The woman asked her, "Should I have the aide come? I don't want to be the one to be responsible" for letting in the virus. And many such spouses are themselves older and medically vulnerable.

Frail elderly people may also fear allowing family to visit. And family members may share their concern.

Social distancing has forced hospices to cancel some of their services. They don't do massages these days, and it's difficult to offer spiritual guidance.

When the person dies, one can't safely hold a funeral if it draws a large crowd. A funeral home director told me that many families are announcing that a service will be held at some future date.

Those left behind may have to mourn their loss in isolation. Bereavement groups can't meet in person.

Caring and grieving have always been arduous work. As with so many other life events, the pandemic has made it all that much harder.

Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop

Follow Froma Harrop on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Georgia's coronavirus data made reopening look safe. The numbers were a lie
Columnists

Commentary: Georgia's coronavirus data made reopening look safe. The numbers were a lie

Nothing about the spread of the coronavirus or the nature of the disease suggests that it's safe to get back to business as usual. And yet "reopen" is the word on almost every American's lips, despite apocalyptic warnings from public heath experts suggesting that, without an aggressive national public health strategy, the country could face its "darkest winter." In the absence of a coherent ...

Commentary: When bodies go unclaimed after COVID-19 deaths
Columnists

Commentary: When bodies go unclaimed after COVID-19 deaths

As the coronavirus continues its spread across our nation, it is not only overwhelming hospitals and health care providers, but also many other valuable sectors that maintain our public health. In Italy and Iran, the funeral and disposition services have become completely flooded, unable to cope with the increase in bodies that are the unfortunate result of the deadly COVID-19 disease. In New ...

Commentary: With our government failing us, crowdsourcing is America's social safety net now
Columnists

Commentary: With our government failing us, crowdsourcing is America's social safety net now

If you're like me, your social media feeds have been featuring dire news about institutions that once seemed - falsely, it turns out - unassailable. First for me was City Lights Books, which on April 9 announced a GoFundMe campaign to address "dwindling" cash reserves; without it, the store, first opened in 1953 in San Francisco's North Beach, was at risk of shutting down for good. Next was ...

+2
Commentary: Trump is handing anti-vaxxers an invitation to smear coronavirus vaccines
Columnists

Commentary: Trump is handing anti-vaxxers an invitation to smear coronavirus vaccines

Convincing vaccine skeptics to trust any future COVID-19 vaccine is going to be a tough job, even if there are mountains of data from clinical trials showing that it is safe and effective. It's going to be harder still if there is any reason for them to doubt the motives or the method behind the vaccine. With that in mind, I can see two potential trouble spots with Operation Warp Speed, ...

+2
Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible
Columnists

Commentary: Trump just called a key coronavirus whistleblower 'disgruntled.' That makes him even more credible

President Donald Trump reverted to form on Thursday when reporters asked him about congressional testimony by Dr. Richard Bright, who says the White House removed him from his position leading the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority because he, in essence, stood up to Trump's political machinery in defense of science. "I watched this guy for a little while this ...

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt
Columnists

Commentary: My wife and I just gave away a small library. It hurt

If there's a silver lining to living in virtual lockdown, it's this: Plenty of time to attack those lists of "things we should do around the house." Which is how we came recently to complete a book purge, ultimately donating 27 boxes to a used bookstore, getting rid of six overflow bookshelves in the garage and moving one other back into the house. Now, for the first time in two decades, we ...

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Columnists

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons
Columnists

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons

President Donald Trump has an Asia problem. As much as he would like to hold the United States out as the example of how to effectively handle the coronavirus, places such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan keep showing him up. Take the news conference he held on Monday (before stomping out in annoyance at what he called "nasty" questioning from reporters, including one who is ...

+2
Commentary: China's latest 'charm offensive': Using mask diplomacy to divert world attention from its misdeeds
Columnists

Commentary: China's latest 'charm offensive': Using mask diplomacy to divert world attention from its misdeeds

We've seen something like this before. Straight from its well-versed playbook, China has gone on a "charm offensive" to try to make the world forget Beijing's culpability in the coronavirus crisis. This time, the charm offensive comes in the form of masks and ventilators. A decade ago, it was common to hear China advocate for its peaceful rise. Regional countries had nothing to worry about, or ...

Commentary: Coronavirus tracing apps are coming. Here's how they could reshape surveillance as we know it
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus tracing apps are coming. Here's how they could reshape surveillance as we know it

Last week, the world got a preview of how Google and Apple's contact tracing project might look and function. Some privacy and security experts have expressed cautious optimism that the effort could be a potentially useful tool to aid public health contact tracers while protecting privacy. The project modifies the iOS and Android systems to allow government health agencies to build apps that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News