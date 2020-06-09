Froma Harrop: Will home farming survive a vaccine?
COMMENTARY

Froma Harrop: Will home farming survive a vaccine?

{{featured_button_text}}

Farm-to-table refers to freshly grown produce — that is, fruits and vegetables not transported from some distant time zone or even hemisphere but recently harvested on boutique acreage just outside town. The foodie media trumpet the virtues of local food sources, and their cosmopolitan audience tries to honor them when they visit farmer's markets or read menus.

But first, apologies to country people who've been planting their own food forever without fanfare or trend attached. There's no shorter distance to the table than one's own property.

The coronavirus-imposed home confinement has given city and suburban Americans time and reason to join the home growers. They've been doing it in pots, on windowsills and on any open patch of earth. The Burpee seed company says its sales have soared at a rate two or three times that of a year ago.

Will this passion survive the reopening of other activities? Or have people who turned over strips of stressed grass to vegetables seen other reasons to keep going? Besides super-fresh food, home growing provides exercise, fresh air and meditation in nature. For we chained to computers, weed picking has become a nice break, affording an opportunity to pry our eyeballs off the screen — and notice there's an outdoors.

Ah, I'm back.

Edibles can be beautiful. Eggplant and tomatoes in pots provide dashes of color and add (hoo-ha) architectural interest. A planter full of red chard leaves makes for an exotic "accent" plant — at least until harvest. (It's impressive how little chard remains after an armful of it cooks down.)

I do share some of my picky friends' misgivings toward industrial agriculture. Those duchy-size empires tend to mass-produce tomatoes and carrots that don't taste like much but have long shelf life. That backyard farming lets us try varieties not conducive to factory farming is not a well-kept secret. Just try to find a Brandywine tomato plant at your garden shop these days.

Still, let's be honest about modern agriculture. When my celery crop fails, it's nice to know I can go to the store. And I do appreciate being able to buy lettuce and avocados in January.

As summer progresses, however, I always marvel at how much food can be grown on a fraction of an acre. And in recent months, when lockdowns closed off some of the more expensive pursuits — eating out, concerts, travel — we stuck at home baking and gardening have uncovered a pleasant side benefit: marvelously low credit card balances.

Another recent discovery: Italian and Portuguese neighbors have developed a secret weapon that enables them to cultivate ripe tomatoes a good month before I can. When I ask how they do it, they give me a look that says, "You'll never understand."

Many of their families never abandoned their grape arbors and tomato cages. So deep is the passion for fresh vegetables dug into their culture. And so, it was not entirely surprising to learn that back in Italy, younger people laid off from their restaurant, fashion house or retail jobs are now working the fields in local farms as their grandparents or great-grandparents once did.

And they're kind of liking it. In the coronavirus age, they found working outside on uncrowded fields to be a safe and not unpleasant pursuit. And a paycheck is most welcome.

Like agriculture in this country, farms in Italy long ago switched to foreign workers as locals shunned the hard labor. Italian farmers seem almost amused at how little their urbanized countrymen and women know about picking crops. They're reportedly catching on, though.

Again, who knows whether this interest in hands-on food production will survive an effective virus vaccine. In a saner world, it would.

Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop

Follow Froma Harrop on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

Columnists

Commentary: You're white and don't care about wearing a mask? Asian Americans don't have that privilege

"You are the most selfish (expletive) people on the planet." I jerked my head to the left, where I saw a neighbor glaring at us from his driveway while unloading groceries from his trunk. "Where's your (expletive) mask?" he said. "Unbelievable." My jaw dropped. I had just walked three blocks home with my toddler and my dad in our mostly empty Los Angeles neighborhood because my kid had thrown ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

+10
Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's rejection of WHO and other global pacts leaves America on its own

  • Updated

President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would terminate U.S. membership in the World Health Organization is but the latest in a long list of decisions he has made to walk away from international institutions and agreements. From his first days in office, Trump has maintained that putting America first meant dumping trade accords, terminating arms control treaties and ending ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News