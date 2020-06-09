Froma Harrop: Will home farming survive a vaccine?

I do share some of my picky friends' misgivings toward industrial agriculture. Those duchy-size empires tend to mass-produce tomatoes and carrots that don't taste like much but have long shelf life. That backyard farming lets us try varieties not conducive to factory farming is not a well-kept secret. Just try to find a Brandywine tomato plant at your garden shop these days.

Still, let's be honest about modern agriculture. When my celery crop fails, it's nice to know I can go to the store. And I do appreciate being able to buy lettuce and avocados in January.

As summer progresses, however, I always marvel at how much food can be grown on a fraction of an acre. And in recent months, when lockdowns closed off some of the more expensive pursuits — eating out, concerts, travel — we stuck at home baking and gardening have uncovered a pleasant side benefit: marvelously low credit card balances.

Another recent discovery: Italian and Portuguese neighbors have developed a secret weapon that enables them to cultivate ripe tomatoes a good month before I can. When I ask how they do it, they give me a look that says, "You'll never understand."