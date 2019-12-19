As We See It: Increase funding for children's advocacy centers

When the response to abuse is quick, effective and appropriate, children have better long-term outcomes. Child advocacy centers are essential to this response, yet the vast majority of kids facing abuse can’t access the centers. In 2017, only about one-fourth of DHS child abuse investigations involved a children’s advocacy center.

This lack of access is largely due to a lack of funding. On average, only 17% of centers’ budgets is comprised of state dollars. Children’s Advocacy Centers, despite providing statutorily mandated services such as Karly’s Law exams, rely heavily on private fundraising and community donors. These options are neither sustainable nor reliable, particularly in more rural communities where the donor base is limited.

We can’t ignore this issue. Every child deserves access to the top-level care that is provided at a children’s advocacy center. Increasing state funding to these centers by $3 million will correspond with 1,220 additional children being able to access services.

We must do more for our kids, and we must do it now.

Sen. Sara Gelser was sworn into the Oregon House in 2005, and was elected to the Oregon State Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the chair of the Senate Human Services Committee Jenny Gilmore-Robinson has served as the executive director of ABC House since 2012.

