Editorial: Roses and raspberries for Dec. 22

• ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

• RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

A giant bouquet of ROSES to Dianna Howell, who is finally home for good. The 60-year-old North Albany woman has been battling a rare heart condition called apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy since 1996. In July 2017 she was accepted into the heart transplant program at Oregon Health & Science University, but a little over a year later the program fell apart before she could get a new heart. Howell was one of 20 patients who were on the waiting list for a transplant through OHSU when the program shut down, leaving them scrambling for options.

Last March Howell was accepted into the transplant program at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, and on Sept. 7 she finally got the new heart she so desperately needed. But that was just the beginning of a grueling post-operative recovery program that required her to stay in Seattle for three months so her doctors could monitor her closely for signs of rejection.