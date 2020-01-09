1/10/20 A8 Mailbag

Why the flyover at the Rose Bowl?
That was a great game between Oregon and Wisconsin, and the Ducks truly deserved the win.
What bothered me took place just before the kickoff, and that was the flyover by a stealth bomber while a giant American flag rippled on the field. What was that flight trying to convey? Football is a war game? What does it convey to youth? Nobody better mess with us? At the Veterans Day parade, perhaps as a tribute to those who served, but a football game? I brought up this question to the women watching with me, and they all thought the plane was fine. I wish we had been able to continue the conversation, but I knew that would be uncomfortable so I stayed silent.
Therefore, I’m throwing this out to the general public. I watched it with dismay and thought of what it does. You watched with pride and ... what?
June Hemmingson
Albany
Health care plan takes away liberty
In his Dec. 29 letter, Michael Huntington takes issue with my Dec. 13 letter wherein I characterize a universal health care (UHG) system as coercive/tyrannical. He provides five examples where he believes a UHC system results in “freedom” (freedom from financial loss, for example).
The kind of liberty to which we are absolutely entitled by our very nature as humans is freedom from control by others. This is known as “negative liberty” (because control is negated). It is the only kind of liberty affirmed by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
We are entitled to negative liberty because we are all political equals. Controlling another requires a claim of superiority, yet any such claim is obviously irrational and/or evil. Therefore, negative liberty is inviolable. It takes precedence over any other kind of liberty. It absolutely takes precedence over the “positive liberty” described by Mr. Huntington. Positive liberty is merely the capacity to act in a desired way.
A UHC system egregiously violates negative liberty. An obvious violation is that unwilling individuals are coerced to provide financial support. Furthermore, since the government essentially dictates much of the behavior of patients and providers, there are usually many other violations.
Since a UHC system is incompatible with negative liberty, and since negative liberty takes precedence over the positive liberty claims made by UHC advocates, we cannot rightfully adopt a tyrannical universal health care system. Democracy is not a license to impose the “tyranny of the majority” so greatly feared by the Founding Fathers.
Richard Hirschi
Albany
Oregon leads way on health care
Ending discrimination against complementary and alternative medical providers (CAM) — e.g., chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists, massage therapists, etc. — has become an important goal of the Oregon Legislature.
In 2012 Gov. John Kitzhaber, MD, introduced and the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1580 prohibiting Oregon’s new “coordinated care organizations” (serving Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan patients) from discriminating against CAM providers. House Bill 2468, also facilitated by then-Gov. Kitzhaber, prohibited commercial insurers from discrimination against providers and was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2015.
Now a bipartisan bill has been introduced in Congress. HR 3654 would end discrimination against chiropractors and would significantly benefit Medicare patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain while saving Medicare millions. HR 3654 requires Medicare to pay for a chiropractor’s consultation, examination, X-rays when needed, and all physical therapy services performed by a chiropractor.
However, HR 3654 adds no new services under Medicare, but simply requires Medicare to reimburse chiropractors when they perform these already-covered services under Medicare. Chronic back and neck pain are common reasons all types and ages of patients consult their medical primary care provider. Back and neck pain are conditions chiropractors, acupuncturists and massage therapists specialize in treating with high-quality scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness, with high patient satisfaction, improved safety and reduced cost to our health care system.
The eyes of our nation continue to be on our wonderful state of Oregon ,with our many continued unique health care innovations.
Vern Saboe, DC, FACO
Albany
We can still save part of bridge
To date I have heard two ideas for the Van Buren Bridge. First, let ODOT sell it for scrap. Second, keep the bridge intact and use it for bikes and pedestrians to cross the river (this would be at great expense to the city).
As motorists cross the river on the Harrison Bridge, the first two things that stand out in Corvallis are the old bridge and the courthouse. There is a third option for the old bridge. Take the intact western portion off the piers and set it on a foundation on the ground in the little used part of Riverfront Commemorative Park between Van Buren and Harrison, where it can still be seen by all who enter the city and enjoyed by all who use the park.
The money set aside by ODOT to tear down the western portion of the bridge could pay for moving it to the park instead, and it is likely the city would not have to spend a dime on this move. Since it would sit on the ground and no longer span anything, it would not have to carry any load, thus eliminating almost all of the ongoing maintenance costs.
A little creative thinking could save this icon forever. Once it is torn down it will be too late. We have just one opportunity to act — now.
Michael Brantley
Corvallis
Local news content in paper shrinking
Back when six-night-a-week gigs paid really well, I was in bands which traveled the Southwest. You could make a living because folks hadn’t yet decided that karaoke nights and DJs were worth a night out.
I’ll never forget one time we were in Sterling, Colorado, and the band went to the local radio station to promote ourselves. It was the place on the dial for our kind of music, and we tuned in before heading over. The DJ seemed friendly, and his playlist was absolutely current; he played what was popular, and we knew it to be dance-friendly.
When we got there and were ushered back to the studio, it was a jaw-dropping sight. A bank of 10½-inch reel-to-reel tape machines continued working as we recorded the promo with the engineer. One was music, with DJ included; one was nationally branded news for the top of the hour; and another was local advertisements — and all of it was controlled by a computer, kicking them on and off with clockwork precision. I’ve come to learn that a company called Clear Channel was behind it, as they offered a cost-effective solution for local radio. Memories of that have returned since signing up for the digital G-T. I believe supporting your local paper (if local) is as important as shopping locally. But lately it seems to have engaged the services of a resource-friendly content provider. The Internet is chockablock with that. Kudos to the journalists who remain.
Stacey Youdin
Corvallis
Paper’s excess ink no laughing matter
The ink smudges on the print edition of the G-T have gone from being annoying to a daily problem for readers who wish to keep their hands ink-free. A response to a previous letter writer (Mailbag, Dec. 31) assured us that new spray bars had been adjusted and the problem solved. But the ink smudges are, if anything, worse now than in December.
This problem needs immediate attention and a more serious response than a cavalier “Sorry about that” before the G-T loses yet another subscriber.
Is this a diabolical ploy to turn all of us all digital all the time?
Dave Wallis
Corvallis
Daylight saving time means dark mornings
It is 7:30 on a January morning and still dark outside. There are students waiting for the bus in the dark right now. The sun will not start rising earlier until after Jan. 10. (Because the earth is pear-shaped and although the shortest day was Dec. 21, when the sun hits its southernmost point, the sun keeps rising later until Jan. 10. The sun sets later each day starting Dec. 10.)
Imagine what it will be like on these January mornings if we change to permanent daylight saving time. Look outside at 7:30 a.m. and realize that will be 8:30 a.m. if we are on daylight saving time. Most students will be in school already, having waited for the bus, ridden their bikes or walked to school in the dark. Or maybe they won’t be doing those things. How safe will they be if it is still dark at 8:30 in the morning? Think about it. Currently on standard time the sun rises at 7:48 a.m. on Jan. 9, 10 and 11. If we switch to daylight saving time permanently, the sun will be rising at 8:48 a.m. on those days. In overcast Oregon, those are dark January mornings.
There is one compromise if we choose to no longer switch time twice a year. Change the clocks half an hour instead of an hour, and leave it like that. In June the sun would rise at 4:58 a.m. instead of 5:28 a.m. as it does now, but students will still be going to school in the dark in January.
Louise Marquering
Corvallis