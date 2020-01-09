1/10/20 A8 Mailbag

Stacey Youdin

Corvallis

Paper’s excess ink no laughing matter

The ink smudges on the print edition of the G-T have gone from being annoying to a daily problem for readers who wish to keep their hands ink-free. A response to a previous letter writer (Mailbag, Dec. 31) assured us that new spray bars had been adjusted and the problem solved. But the ink smudges are, if anything, worse now than in December.

This problem needs immediate attention and a more serious response than a cavalier “Sorry about that” before the G-T loses yet another subscriber.

Is this a diabolical ploy to turn all of us all digital all the time?

Dave Wallis

Corvallis

Daylight saving time means dark mornings

It is 7:30 on a January morning and still dark outside. There are students waiting for the bus in the dark right now. The sun will not start rising earlier until after Jan. 10. (Because the earth is pear-shaped and although the shortest day was Dec. 21, when the sun hits its southernmost point, the sun keeps rising later until Jan. 10. The sun sets later each day starting Dec. 10.)