Editor's Mailbag

Please vote for John Sarna to be Benton County Commissioner Position No. 3 when you receive your ballot.
John is a solid guy with a sharp eye to evaluate needs and whether money spent will be effective.
John will represent the interests of all Benton County residents. John resides in Philomath.
Do not vote for Nancy Wyse, a current Corvallis City Council person. Benton County suffers under the dominant Corvallis influence shadow. We want to break from that reality.
Tom Cordier
Albany
What happened to the majority wins?
I am confused. As a registered voter, I am able to vote. But why am I receiving all these emails to send money to all the persons running for office?
Two weeks ago I received 52 emails a day. Of the 52, 29 were asking for money. That is 56% of those emails. Today it is up to 90%. Does that mean that the more money candidates have in their campaign chest, they will win the election? Are we changing the election rules so that the candidates with the largest amount of money in their campaign chest win the election? What happened to the majority of votes wins?
J.J. Jones
Corvallis
Join in voting for Peter DeFazio
I encourage all Congressional District 4 voters to support Peter DeFazio’s reelection to another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Over the last few years, I started paying more attention to national-level policy matters. It is during this time that my appreciation for Rep. DeFazio has really grown. I’ve relayed comments to him and have attended many of his town hall meetings, in person or virtual. I am impressed by DeFazio’s depth of knowledge, experience and commitment to his constituents, even those who disagree with him. He is not stumped by any question.
He is respectful and interested in practical solutions to problems. He has shown leadership in many areas, such as transportation and infrastructure, COVID-19 relief and the wildfire response.
In contrast, DeFazio’s opponent, Alek Skarlatos, represents a dangerous alternative whom voters should reject. Skarlatos supports policies to roll back health care even while we are in the midst of a pandemic. He stands by the president’s failed COVID-19 response. He opposes the minimum wage and common-sense gun control legislation.
His extreme positions are not aligned with the needs of District 4 residents. Despite this, national Republicans have poured money into Skarlatos’ campaign, viewing this seat as a target.
Peter DeFazio has worked tirelessly on our behalf for so many years. We must return the favor by doing all we can to support his campaign and elect him to another congressional term. Please join me and vote for Rep. Peter DeFazio.
Kathy Seeburger
Corvallis
Scorvo has taken no donations
If Obamacare gets the ax due to a Supreme Court ruling in early November, what will that mean?
Will millions of people across the nation who are now getting health insurance and medical care lose it all?
It would be great if Oregon could devise a creative, fair and financially sustainable solution so we are not subject to the national political seesaw. Back in the 1990s, the original Oregon Health Plan had the earmarks of a creative and fair system that was devised by two medical doctors serving in the Oregon legislature.
Ancient history for many, but the plan is remembered for its common-sense approach and it was very promising until the recession in the early 2000s.
Sean Scorvo is a retired medical doctor running for Oregon House District 23. Scorvo has a creative and fair health insurance solution based on the original Oregon Health Plan. To make it financially sustainable, Scorvo’s plan incorporates another thoroughly Oregonian concept: acknowledging human nature with individual responsibility.
Scorvo’s opponent, the incumbent representative Nearman, as usual, has no plan, no ideas, no leadership to offer. Nearman gets large campaign donations from big pharmaceutical corporations. You wonder if he cares more about his constituents or his career as a paid politician. Scorvo has taken no donations for his campaign to run against Nearman.
Sean Scorvo presents his uniquely Oregonian independence and creative perspective on this issue and many others on his website. I like that.
Aryeh Frankfurter
Monroe
Fly the flag and oppose Marxism
If you find the American flag to be a divisive symbol, then perhaps it’s time to reevaluate your political ideologies.
We fly the flag not because we love Trump nor some transient political party, but because we love this country. If it should happen to be that those who love this country are inclined to vote for Trump, it would be wise to ask yourself why that is.
Consider that some in the Democratic Party have taken to burning the flag while declaring this nation to be one founded in slavery and racism, its founding principles written many years ago by “white, cisgender men who enslaved other human beings” and were nothing more than hateful bigots.
While tearing down statues of national heroes such as Lincoln and courageous abolitionists such as Frederick Douglass, they decry anyone speaking out against them as Nazis and fascists. They seek to undercut our shared national pride such that they may topple our nation as surely as they did our statues.
Is it really any surprise that your fellow countrymen and women who still hold those who dwell beneath its flag’s beautiful shadow as blessed would choose to embrace it as a symbol and unspoken rallying cry?
It need not be divisive. Support Trump or don’t, either way I implore you: Fly the flag and join us in opposing the violent Marxism that seeks to destroy this country and every principle it was founded upon. If we don’t, a long, dark road lies before us.
Peter Freitag
Albany
Vote for Tom and John for balance
On Oct. 14, a remote election forum was held to allow the Benton County commissioner candidates to introduce themselves.
Impression:
Position 2: Tom Cordier/Xan Augerot/Mike Beilstein
Tom wants a smaller government footprint, support for the police and more accountability for choices and expenditures made by the county.
Xan has a large and costly agenda in the face of homeless and COVID-19 expenses, previous increases in commissioner salaries, a growing number of both employees and county budget.
Mike is focused on what is best for the earth and people, long term, at whatever economic cost necessary.
Position 3: Nancy Wyse/John Sarna
Nancy is similar in her goals to Xan … more services and a larger budget.
John feels it important to gather county residents’ opinions on important fiscal issues before making decisions.
Respecting the devotion each of the candidates has for their governing philosophy is one thing, but the unavoidable consequences of the many issues of 2020 have been and will continue to be devastating for many citizens. Without recognizing the implications on local government budgets and consequently the citizens who support them, this is not the right time to choose candidates who don’t display leadership qualities by acting to plan for a shortage of income.
We need our representatives to prepare for the inevitable financial difficulties that will only grow during the current period. Therefore, vote for Tom and John to balance the current unified progressive commission.
Bob Ottaway
Corvallis
Alek will defend Oregon industries
Please vote for Alek Skarlatos for U.S. District 4 as our representative. He is a veteran who will fight for all of our freedoms and jobs.
After 33 years in Congress, DeFazio from Oregon needs to leave and take his radical and socialist values with him. He is lying about Alek, because Alek will not raise your taxes or hurt your Social Security.
Alek will work for better health care for us and at lower costs, cut the price of prescription drugs, protect preexisting conditions and make vital medical equipment in America and not in China.
Alek will defend and work for our industries of timber, grass seed, technology, fishing, ranching and all the rest for us. I am proud of Alek and will gladly vote for him.
Carolyn Webb
Corvallis
Sprenger has the full skill set
Sherrie Sprenger is exactly who we need for Linn County. She has served 13 years as an Oregon State representative. She now desires to look out for our county full time.
Previous to her political involvement, she was a Linn County deputy, working as a first responder and keeping the county safe. Her knowledge is much greater regarding our political focus and how it plays into the larger focus at state level.
There is no time for a learning curve. Linn County is made up of only three commissioners. Sprenger, without doubt, will easily be able to transition from her state representative position into a Linn County commissioner. She will be fully trained and functional on Day One.
Her three opponents hold skills that are commendable and will assist them if elected. However, none of them has the full skill set necessary to be at full speed on Day One; they also lack actual experience at Oregon’s capitol. Please be sure to vote.
Todd Gestrin
Lebanon
Mark your ballot for Sharon Konopa
Friends and neighbors, I’d like to take a moment to encourage you to vote Sharon Konopa for mayor.
Her enthusiastic dedication to our community certainly merits another term. Nothing else seems to come first — Albany is always her priority. Whether it’s a public ribbon-cutting or a quiet, private volunteer effort, that’s where Konopa can be found. Always supporting, perpetually encouraging, the greatest cheerleader Albany has. Experienced, knowledgeable and selfless, she can and will continue to get the job done.
Some folks want change for change’s sake, but I would encourage those people to really put our city first, and think about who will work hard for our entire community. If you care about Albany and value all of its residents, there’s only one choice for mayor. Please mark your ballot for Sharon Konopa.
Jolene Thomson
Albany
Vote Konopa for Albany mayor
I will be voting to reelect Sharon Konopa for mayor. Sharon’s passion for the city of Albany and its citizens is plainly evident. She is here to represent us, not special interests.
Unlike her opponent, she has not taken special-interest money from developers, real estate political action committees and other special-interest groups. I encourage everyone to research a candidate’s financial backing at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.
I have seen these developer interests promoted over citizen and community interests time and again at city council meetings, and I want to thank Sharon for being one of the few to stand up for us, the citizens of Albany. The city council should be about representing its citizens first and foremost, not its businesses.
Camron Settlemier
Albany
Oregon needs to keep DeFazio
Since the 1980s I have always liked the down-to-earthness of Congressman Peter DeFazio.
I remember his driving an older Dodge Dart instead of more expensive, exotic cars. Peter has always represented Oregon and not special interests.
Recently, I have heard TV ads for opponent Alek Skarlatos claiming that DeFazio “lives on a yacht” in Washington, D.C. A “yacht” gives the impression of living in luxury, which didn’t sound like the Peter DeFazio I know.
So I decided to do a little research. Turns out the “yacht” is a 1987 32-foot cabin cruiser that DeFazio purchased in 2007 for $16,500, moored in a marina. He describes his living quarters as being like a studio apartment. Hardly a luxury yacht, as Skarlatos would have us believe!
How many other exaggerations and mistruths are in Skarlatos’ ads? I’m voting for Peter DeFazio — I hope you will too. Oregon needs to keep him in Congress.
E.L. Barton
Corvallis
Join in voting for Keith Kolkow
When I proposed the creation of a Human Relations Award in 2011, I had not yet met Keith Kolkow.
By the time Keith was announced as a 2016 recipient of the award, I was not surprised. Keith is exactly the kind of leader in Albany I was hoping the award would recognize. From his tireless work with the Albany Downtown Association, protecting our historic districts and creation of Albany’s Pride Celebration, Keith represents a commitment to Albany that is unmatched in the race for Ward 1.
Keith Kolkow is an authentic, proven leader who will make city government work for everyone. Please join me in voting Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1.
Michael Thomson
Albany
Keith Kolkow has the experience
Here’s why I voted for Keith Kolkow for the Albany City Council and encourage everyone in Ward 1 to do the same:
When I met Keith, I suspected from his appearance that he was a veteran. When he said he was, I asked if he wanted to join a volunteer association of veterans. Those who know him would not be surprised to learn that he immediately agreed, but I did not know him then. The next time I saw him, he asked me if I wanted to attend a Rotary meeting with him.
When I went, I found out that he had just become an officer of the local group. Although he is employed full time for a nonprofit agency that provides services for children and their families, he attended both these meetings on his lunch hour. I began to see a pattern.
Only when I got to know him better did I learn that he is a volunteer member of the Landmark Advisory Commission and the Downtown Association, a regular volunteer involved at various levels in many annual Albany public events, and that in a previous job and as a member of the Landmarks Commission, he has been involved in overseeing management of large budgets that receive funds from multiple sources.
All in all, he has the experience for the job and a lifetime of service that proves to me that he is running to serve the people of Albany.
Rick Staggenborg
Albany
No more years; vote him out
The president of the United States has Tweeted, lied, griped, harassed, grifted, watched TV and golfed for four years straight.
No more years. Vote him out.
Sheridan McCarthy
Corvallis
Cate believes in getting involved
Vote Jami Cate for House District 17!
Jami will always put her community first, and rural Linn County will have a champion of its own to make sure its voices are brought to Salem. Her presence will provide balance in the legislature, a guardian of transparency and a proponent of public safety. Her life revolves around natural resources and she will bring that experience to lawmaking.
Like me, Jami believes that getting involved in local politics has the biggest effect on our day-to-day lives. The best way to make an impact on our community is to get involved.
Vote Jami Cate for HD-17!
Shelly Boshart Davis
Albany
Join in voting for Matilda Novak
If transparency is what Keith Kolkow is all about, why is close to 10% of his campaign being funded by an out-of state LLC (Dspolitical LLC)?
I don’t think that out-of-state influence is what Albany needs. We need someone who believes in Albany. Please join me in voting for Matilda Novak.
Michael Sykes
Albany
