Editor's Mailbag

Keith Kolkow is an authentic, proven leader who will make city government work for everyone. Please join me in voting Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council Ward 1.

Michael Thomson

Albany

Keith Kolkow has the experience

Here’s why I voted for Keith Kolkow for the Albany City Council and encourage everyone in Ward 1 to do the same:

When I met Keith, I suspected from his appearance that he was a veteran. When he said he was, I asked if he wanted to join a volunteer association of veterans. Those who know him would not be surprised to learn that he immediately agreed, but I did not know him then. The next time I saw him, he asked me if I wanted to attend a Rotary meeting with him.

When I went, I found out that he had just become an officer of the local group. Although he is employed full time for a nonprofit agency that provides services for children and their families, he attended both these meetings on his lunch hour. I began to see a pattern.