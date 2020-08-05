Editor's Mailbag

Why not elect Cabinet officers?
I agree with Liz VanLeeuwen’s letter (Mailbag, July 21) opposing the effort to abolish the Electoral College. The Electoral College ensures states like Oregon have some say, even if very little, in the election of our president. Without the Electoral College, the election could be carried by three or four cities alone. This tells me the rest of the country would not see the candidates during campaigns and would receive even less attention in the decisions which followed.
I agree with the spirit of the effort, though. I think something needs to change. Thinking so, I look to Oregon and the states to see if we might have answers. What did I find when I looked to the states for solutions to the problems of selecting federal leadership?
First off, I see Oregon has many agencies — Bureau of Labor and Industries, Secretary of State’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, Treasury — where the head is also an elected official. Then I see the same model in other states. Looking back to the federal government, these roles are all appointments by the president.
Here, Cabinet-level posts serve at the will of the people. In D.C. they serve at the pleasure of one person. Perhaps it’s time we start electing the federal Cabinet by popular vote?
Who is the best candidate for Commerce? Education? Health and Human Services? Interior? On it goes.
Want change? Then let’s change something. But let’s make sure we’re making a smart change — and let’s do it together.
Steven Michael Anderson
Albany
Capita
lism bashers are off the mark
Mike Beilstein and Thomas H. O’Keefe (Mailbag, July 16 and 17) assert that capitalism somehow engenders racism, slavery, and other wrongdoing. This is categorically false.
Freedom is an essential feature of capitalism. Under capitalism, people are not subject to coercion. They are free to reject any economic proposal that is not in their best interest. Whether a proposal involves a business investment, an offer of goods or services for sale, or an offer to purchase goods or services, all parties to a transaction must consent before the transaction can go forward.
Slavery is impossible under capitalism. Slaves have no freedom to reject anything. They are subject to the highest conceivable degree of coercion. The only way to see slavery as part of a capitalist system is to deny that slaves are human, a depraved denial of reality.
When a person involved in government engages in wrongdoing, it is absurd to conclude that government engenders wrongdoing. Analogously, when a capitalist engages in racism or other wrongdoing, it is absurd to conclude that capitalism is the cause.
Furthermore, market forces of capitalism are powerful disincentives against racial discrimination. If you are buying or selling anything whatsoever, including labor, on the basis of any factors other than quality and price, you are placing yourself at a distinct economic disadvantage in virtually all cases.
There is no downside to capitalism. Capitalism is just the economic behavior of free people. Bashers of capitalism ought to visit Venezuela to experience the alternative before pontificating.
Richard Hirschi
Albany
Albany schools are shortchanging kids
I have sent a letter to the Albany school district and I encourage everyone that agrees to do the same. I have included that letter:
I wanted to express my disgust with the school district and their caving to the insane measures being pushed by our governor in regards to the upcoming school year. The fact that there has been no public pushback regarding the restrictions being put in place is very disconcerting. These restrictions are not in the best interest of the students. There is basically a 0% fatality rate in children who contract COVID. The negative impacts, however, from these restrictions are numerous. Imagine having children as young as 5 or 6 wear a mask all day long. The level of distraction this will create is significant, not to mention the 100-plus times a day the teachers will have to remind very social children keep their distance. What does this mean for recesses and PE time?
Now I’m finding out that those parents who would like to home school or do Connections Academy are being declined because of limitations set by our governor. Is this so that you (the district) can keep your funding per child? If online schooling goes anything like the nightmare that we experienced in the spring, you don’t deserve any of the funding.
My two high school-aged children are being pulled from school this year and are going to get their GED’s. This is not what I had imagined for my kids.
Stephani Keyser
Albany
Conspiracy theories are tough to refute
It is exceedingly difficult to refute conspiracy theories. Any attempt to do so becomes evidence of the existence of the conspiracy. Conspiracies, by their nature, rely on supposed secret information and/or sources. The information propagated by QAnon, for example, is supposedly derived from a secret agent, Q, within the “deep state,” passing along secret information. Since agent Q is anonymous and not accessible by anyone seeking direct access to that person, there is no way to independently verify any “facts” attributable to this person. Conspiracy theories depend on unverifiable facts and a constant repetition of the supposed facts.
Individuals and groups susceptible to conspiracy theories generally disdain nuanced and critical thinking. They are prone to accept simplistic answers to complex issues. Apparently, there are a couple such persons being considered for seats in the U.S. Congress, which may result in a QAnon caucus.
An example of this lack of nuanced thinking would be equating Black-on-Black killing to Blacks being killed by police. To do so ignores an analysis of the perpetrators of each violent act. Generally, Black-on-Black killings are gang- or domestic violence-related crimes. And these are terrible acts, often resulting in the deaths of innocent children and condemned within the communities in which they occur. Killings by police are especially horrendous since the killer is a person one expects to be a protector and with little accountability. And police kill usually unarmed Black people about 2.5 times more frequently than white people.
Robert B. Harris, Ph. D.
Albany
Mask suggestion is less than helpful
Dr. Chunhuei Chi, as quoted in the article “Debunking Frequent Myths About the Coronavirus” (July 24), overgeneralizes in his comments about industrial masks.
While classic half-masks with replaceable cartridges are typically equipped with valves, many, if not most, of the disposable industrial masks that resemble N95 medical masks are not equipped with valves, but have a single filter that is used for both inhalation and exhalation.
Given this, Dr. Chi’s suggestion that “when you see someone wearing that mask, stay away” is less than helpful. If you follow his advice, you will in all likelihood be shunning a neighbor who is wearing a mask considerably more effective — both with respect to the safety of passers-by and the wearer — than a cloth covering or bandanna.
J. Steven Baglien
Corvallis
How to educate and monitor students?
After finishing a round of disc golf at Willamette Park last weekend, we walked to the parking lot and discovered probably 50 to 75 young people preparing to float the Willamette.
It was very discouraging, though, to see that not one of them was wearing a mask, there was no social distancing, there were several people sharing the same car, and they were even taking turns blowing up the same float. With thousands of young people returning to Oregon State University this fall, coming from all over the country, I am worried that our relatively low numbers of COVID-19 in Benton County are going to spike.
I am hoping that the city of Corvallis and OSU are talking about how to educate and monitor incoming students as to proper safety precautions. The rest of us will be most appreciative.
Rachel Downey
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!