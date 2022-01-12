Letter: $48,000 could have gone for supplies

I am in complete agreement with Sunny Shepard (“Shame on those in support of schools,” Jan. 5).

In my day, schools had three “behavior coaches.” Coach No. 1 was the principal, who possessed a hand-carved paddle made of driftwood, and he was not hesitant to use it. Girls were not exempted.

Coaches Nos. 2 and 3 were Mom and Dad, who “coached” much more aggressively than anything Coach No. 1 dished out. And we seemed to turn out to be productive, law-abiding, hardworking, common-sense citizens in our adult life. Whatever happened to being accountable for our own actions, taking the initiative, setting our own goals and striving to be good community members without having to have a behavior coach provided by the school system?

I’m sure Coaches Nos. 1, 2 and 3 would have been happy to have split the $48,000 to invest it productively in, I don’t know, maybe things like classroom supplies and textbooks.

Clay Spence

Albany

