Letter: A half-million have died needlessly

“Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”

Joseph Welch’s question of Sen. Joseph McCarthy in a hearing hastened the end of the senator’s Red Scare lies, which ruined careers and reputations across the U.S. Unfortunately, decency has become a rare commodity since 1954.

Oregonians are required to have the DtaP, Polio, Varicella, MMR, Hepatitis A&B, and Hib vaccines before they can attend public school. Decades of medical testing and practical experience show that vaccines are safe, save lives and enable people to function in society. A century of public health experience has led to guidelines that promote a functioning society.

Right-wing politicians and their media allies, afraid of political fallout from public health measures to combat COVID-19, downplay the need for vaccines, masks and social distancing. Newsmax regularly publishes conspiracy theories that question COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy. Even so, Newsmax requires all employees to get vaccinated.

The Fox network also regularly questions the need for vaccines and masks, yet requires its own employees to report vaccination status, wear masks and get tested. Trump continually denigrates vaccines and masks, but was first in line to get vaccinated himself.

These are people putting the future of our country and its people in peril to score political points. As a result, more than a half-million of our fellow citizens have died needlessly. No decency, indeed.

What do you call people who protect themselves while advancing lies that threaten the lives of others? “Accomplice to murder” seems appropriate.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

