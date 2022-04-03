Letter: A lesson taught by Madeleine Albright

My flag has been flying at half-staff in memory of Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state of the United States.

I met her only one time, but during that meeting, she taught me a lesson that I will never forget. It was in Bosnia, where I was serving in a Department of State Civilian Police contingent with the United Nations. She had come to rededicate a power station in a war-torn part of the Republic of Srpska.

She arrived in a Department of State Chevrolet Suburban. As she got out of the vehicle and acknowledged our presence, some nearby Serbian police officials made some rather derogatory remarks about her.

She looked right at them, then entered the building, was introduced and began speaking to the crowd inside, which included the not-so-polite police officials. She looked right at them as she began to speak, and she addressed those present in Serbo-Croatian, a language in which she was fluent.

At the completion of her talk, the Serbian police officials beat a hasty retreat from the room and the area. They seemed to have lost all of their bravado.

Without saying a word to me, she taught me that no matter where you are in the world, you should never assume that someone around you, regardless of ethnicity, does not understand every word you utter.

That lesson has served me well, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, East Timor, the Philippines and here in the USA.

Randy C. Martinak

Albany

