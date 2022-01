I appreciated reading Jonathan Bernstein’s commentary (“Biden’s grade is an incomplete”) in the Jan. 20 edition of the paper.

His description of what we can expect from a president’s first year in office is clear and well expressed. I hope you will print more of his columns.

Also, I am in favor of bringing back John Rosemond’s column. His comments may insult a number of people, but his child-rearing ideas are crucial to raising good citizens.

Sallie Riehl

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0