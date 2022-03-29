Letter: Act now to prepare for a better future

For the current fossil fuel shortage, the International Energy Agency has 10 recommendations.

Two are converting to “electric heat pumps and prioritizing electric vehicles.” The IEA emphasizes that this will help address the shortage of fossil fuels and ease problems created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For those making this transition, you will not only help resolve a world crisis, but you can also lower your energy costs and have better safety and air quality in your home and community. Electric heat pumps are currently the most energy-efficient way to heat space and water.

Some worry about Pacific Power’s reliance on fossil fuels to produce electricity. The company promises “… We are striving for net zero with a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74% from 2005 levels by 2030, and 98% by 2050.” In HB2021, the state has codified this promise. If you have an older gas-guzzling car and heat with fossil fuels, act now to prepare for a better future. It only makes cents!

Court Smith

Corvallis

