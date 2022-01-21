Letter: Add Jan. 6 to list of annual vigils

The political left in Corvallis and its media outlet want you to take them seriously.

Take this headline, for example: “Corvallis remembers Jan. 6 with candlelight vigil.” According to the story, “As many as 100-plus gathered.” No exaggeration there, right?

The population of Corvallis is reported as 58,630. If we generously allow the “100-plus” crowd to be 199, that would make an attendance of 0.3%. Not even the mayor showed. However, apparently 0.3% of the population that attended a blatant left-wing political rally is an entire city in remembrance.

We’re not done exaggerating yet; apparently we’re supposed to believe Jan. 6 was a pivotal moment in American history: an “insurrection” and an attempted “violent overthrow” of our democracy. Who says so? Two established local activist groups and the newspaper, who obviously believe a 0.3% turnout represents the entire population. No agenda there, right?

I’m pretty certain if there was a Sept. 11 remembrance event hosted by a conservative group that drew 5% of the population, the headline would not read “Corvallis remembers 9/11.” Instead we’re going to add Jan. 6 to the list of annual remembrance vigils the left compels us to observe, such as the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which is held religiously every August.

Never mind that had this had been a Black Lives Matter riot at the Capitol, rather than a band of rabid Trump supporters, the entire event would have been sent down the memory hole, just like the entire summer of 2020.

Harry Mallory

Corvallis

