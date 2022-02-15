Letter: Address student housing issues

I am sharing this letter I wrote to the Oregon State University Board of Trustees:

As you may be aware, the state of Oregon is addressing a growing housing crisis. One of the methods to address this is to increase middle housing in Oregon communities. Corvallis is classified as a large city and must undergo readdressing land-use zoning to accommodate a diverse, growing community.

There currently is an abundance of middle housing units in this city. However, they are occupied by OSU students. This is because the university has not adequately increased campus or OSU housing as the university has grown. Essentially, students are part of the demographic struggling with housing costs, but students forced to find housing displace other families, other community members from housing when the university does not address housing opportunities.

OSU mission statement: “As a land grant institution committed to teaching, research, and outreach and engagement, Oregon State University promotes economic, social, cultural, and environmental progress for the people of Oregon, the nation, and the world.”

If the board is dedicated to guiding this mission, then why not have OSU’s focus start at home in this city? Housing is one of the most critical issues facing the United States.

I ask you, as a Corvallis resident, to address your student housing issues for the sake of Corvallis and Oregon. You can be a leader in driving middle housing opportunities for many Oregonian families by providing adequate housing for your students.

J.A. Walsh

Corvallis

