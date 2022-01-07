Letter: Agencies swimming in taxpayer money

I testified at the Dec. 20 Corvallis City Council meeting that American Rescue Plan Act dollars should be steered to nonprofit agencies, in line with treasury guidance.

I listened for several hours to the council’s various motions for disbursement of the ARPA funds. The outcome summarized by the Dec. 22 GT headline “Corvallis council triples social service spending from federal funds.” Quite misleading. The ask was for at least 20%. The decision was 15%, with 53% going to city projects for now. But that aside, I learned there are two opportunities for our community: trust and transparency.

With the exception of Councilor Maughan, discussion revealed the council trusts its own staff to spend ARPA funds over nonprofits, and so it seems there’s a need to build trust. I wonder how many of the councilors have toured our nonprofits to see the work they do, or how many of our nonprofits invest time to build rapport with our local government.

Then Councilor Napack brought to light other funds through a memo to her peers, which the mayor asked she summarize for the meeting attendees. She referred to multiple pools of money, pending suggesting these would help nonprofits, and noted the general fund shortfall. These were reasons to oppose sharing ARPA funds. I left wondering, If our government agencies are swimming in taxpayer money, why are only local government leaders privy to this?

It seems there is an opportunity for greater transparency with the public, but how, and whose burden is it?

Laura King

Corvallis

