Letter: 'All lives matter" is disgusting

In response to Don Crawford’s letter “Schools should teach history” (Dec. 14), he states "Black Lives Matter needs to be changed to Black, Native American, Hispanic, Jewish, Irish, Italian, all lives matter. Schools should teach history.”

You obviously do not understand that with the exception of Native Americans, other ethnic groups came here willingly. Africans were kidnapped, stuffed into ships’ holds. Brought here against their will.

If they survived the voyage here, they were brought to auction, bid on based on their size, build, how good their teeth were and whether were they good breeding stock. Just like any beast of burden. Separated from their children, husband and wives were not allowed to stay together.

When you say “All lives matter,” you just do not get it. Possibly you are the one who should study history. It disgusts me that anyone would retort “All lives matter.”

When slavery ended, we segregated Blacks from whites. We would not let them vote, swim in our swimming pools, drink from our drinking fountains, let them attend public school with white people. We would not serve them in restaurants. They could not get paid what white people got paid. Rosa Parks was told go to the back of the bus! Oregon would not let African Americans own land!

Please take the time to learn why “Black Lives Matter.” Do not try to tell anyone that the other ethnic groups are the same as African Americans, because, clearly, they are not the same!

Leslie Schuler

Albany

