Letter: 'All lives matter' unassailable truth

Leslie Schuler writes in her Jan. 2 letter (“‘All lives matter’ is disgusting”) that African Americans are “not the same” as other ethnic groups.

She recounts that historically, African Americans were forced to come to this land and for centuries were horribly mistreated as slaves and when slavery ended, they continued to face various forms of cruelty and discrimination. She is correct in that these are historical facts that must be taught in our schools.

Leslie veers onto thin ice, however, in her conclusion that because other ethnic groups have not suffered as have Black Americans that it is “disgusting” to say that “all lives matter.” Leslie’s point is consistent with the position taken by some that “all lives don’t matter until Black lives matter.” This thinking is inherently flawed.

The premise that all lives matter is an imperative which is conditioned upon absolutely nothing. That all lives matter is not contingent upon having a politically correct cultural, racial or ethnic identity. Once we start to qualify and set conditions for the unequivocal respect for the sanctity of all human life, we swiftly reach a point where no lives matter.

Contrary to Leslie’s assertion, the statement that “all lives matter” is not a “retort” to “Black lives matter.” Instead, it is inclusive of “Black lives matter.” To state that “all lives matter” is to state an unassailable objective truth. This unassailable objective truth is rooted in the clear moral imperative found in our Lord’s commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.”

Melvin Rollema

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0