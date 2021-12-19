Letter: And just how close to anarchy are we? (copy)

To the Albany community:

This letter of appreciation goes to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House and your local Fred Meyer store. My fiancé and I are from The Dalles, but due to circumstances, Evergreen would be the place we spent our last days together.

The staff were all very supportive, understanding and sensitive, giving Jake and me our privacy but still attentive to the needs of both of us. I appreciate all of them for going the extra mile, making Jake and me feel as comfortable as possible.

For his last meal, Jake chose to have a T-bone steak. I went to Fred Meyer’s meat department, feeling distressed. I suppose the young man at the counter saw this, as he proceeded to walk around the counter and approach me, asking if there was something I needed. I told him what I wanted and why, and he went and personally handpicked the best T-bone steak he had, wrapped it and handed it to me.

He asked me if he could give me a hug. I nodded, tears in my eyes. He hugged me and said a few encouraging words. I couldn’t tell him how much I appreciated that.

Special thanks to Lynelle, RN; David, RN; Jacob, CAN; all the staff at Evergreen; and Marcus of Fred Meyer’s meat department. I sincerely thank you all.

Kim Ellsworth

The Dalles

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0