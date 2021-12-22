Letter: And just how close to anarchy are we?

The Constitution is supposed to be the ultimate rule of law.

It serves to ensure the republic is protected and the rights of the minority are not ignored. Without the rule of law we are reduced to anarchy.

The Constitution requires the Senate to review, and either approve or deny presidential appointments to the court. Mitch McConnell, using his power to schedule Senate business, repeatedly failed this responsibility, once by denying an Obama appointee a hearing, and then by rushing through Trump appointees without adequate review, resulting in a stacked court.

Texas Republicans saw opportunity in this stacked court. Instead of the nonpolitical one-third of the balance of power intended by the framers, it is the strong arm of the minority conservatives. They passed a law denying women sovereignty over their own bodies by creating an end run around the constitution.

In backlash, California Democrats are planning a similar end run to enforce unconstitutional infringements against 2A.

Now we have bounty hunters targeting pregnant women in Texas, and soon, pro-2A people in California.

With all of this denial of the Constitution, is it any wonder Trump thought he could engineer a coup against democracy? And just how close to anarchy are we?

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

