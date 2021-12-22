Letter: Article is trying to wind us up

I’d like to comment on the Dec. 12 article “Revolving prison cells: How COVID-19 commutations erode trust in justice.”

As a general criticism, the article is more of an opinion piece than a news article. Snarky references to “turnstile offenders” and comments like “It’s difficult to see how...” are not what I want when I’m getting my news.

Also, if local district attorneys want to express their opinions about policy from Salem, maybe they could use the opinion pages. More specifically, the article and headline imply a major issue with inmates released due to COVID-19 being arrested again.

The article points out that about 900 inmates had their sentences commuted (oh, the outrage), but then, whoops, never mentions how many were rearrested. Two examples, but no hard data. The mistake (misdirection?) is repeated when we are told about commutations of 70 juveniles, but never told what percentage that might be or if any of them were rearrested.

After reading the “article,” I have no idea if only two out of 900 inmates were rearrested or if there’s a bigger issue. I also don’t know how the rearrest rate compares to the rate of those who serve their whole sentence.

We are bombarded by so much mis- or twisted information these days. Shame on the DH for being part of the problem. This article is just trying to wind us up, not provide unbiased information.

David Taylor

Albany

