Letter: Authority trying to tamp down history

Isn’t it interesting that some states like Tennessee, Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma are banning books? And the reason? Because it makes students feel “discomfort” and “uncomfortable.”

Oh my goodness, shame on us for making them feel discomfort. Shame on us for trying to educate them on the history of the U.S. Shame on us for trying to give them some insight into how Black folks felt and probably still feel today, especially when in an interaction with anyone in a position of authority.

What should be happening is an education into what Black folks felt back in the 18th century on up. I would think maybe terrified, scared so bad that they could not move and try to flee, let alone try and reason with authority.

How can you reason with authority when it is trying to tamp down history by banning books by passing legislation that enables a parent to try to sue an educator for trying to teach their child factual information?

Let’s talk education here, or lack thereof. Until just a decade ago I did not know about the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, when a white mob killed Black folks in a flourishing neighborhood. White students feeling “discomfort?” Are you kidding?

John Larsen

Corvallis

