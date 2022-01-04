Letter: Be part of a Day of Remembrance

On Jan. 6 one year ago, the Capitol of our nation was violently attacked. The attackers may truly have believed that they acted as patriots. But their actions violate the very idea of American democracy.

They tried to overturn the outcome of a free and fair election because they didn’t like the results. In America, the voters must decide the outcome of elections. This is not a partisan issue. It is an issue that unites us all as Americans.

Such an attack should never happen again. To that end, we call upon our elected leaders to pass urgent voting rights legislation that will protect our democracy from those who wish to undermine it.

The bills that are now in the Senate include the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voter Rights Advancement Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, and Washington, D.C., statehood. Every one of these bills makes things that we, in Oregon, take for granted into the law of the nation.

Please join us on Jan. 6, exactly one year after the attack, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil to mark a Day of Remembrance and Action — to show that we care and to do our very best to realize the promise of democracy for all of us.

There are at least 200 other events across the nation on this special day. We in Corvallis can be part of that!

Claire Montgomery and Darius Adams

Corvallis

