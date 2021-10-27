Letter: Be safe; keep everyone else safe

In my family, we protect each other at all costs. That includes scrupulously following the health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, county, city and university. I want to attend our home games at Gill. I want to cheer on our family. I’ve been doing so since the Spoelstra days.

In order for me and 9,000 of my family members to cheer safely, we must all be vaccinated (or have a negative test result), and we must all wear our masks indoors. We must not abuse the “unless actively eating or drinking” exception. Keep your mask over your mouth and your nose at all times. Be safe. Keep everyone else safe. We are family!