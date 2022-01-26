Letter: Best location was already decided

I remember most of the same arguments being used to build the current justice center, located across from the Benton County Courthouse, when I was younger.

Though I haven’t recently reviewed those arguments, pretty sure it was that it was going to solve all requirements for just about forever! This worked to get the money and permission to build it then. Funny how they can just drag out the same requirements and use them again.

Since this has already been extensively researched in the past and the best location already decided, if the current center is now too small, then obviously all that’s needed is to condemn an adjoining block or two and build there, while also condemning any streets between them. This would keep everything centrally located, saving more arguments about location.

Failing that, the new justice center should obviously be located at the geographic center (that’s why it’s called a center!) of Benton County, which, from my current viewpoint as a resident of adjoining Polk County, would be located west of Philomath on Gellatly Way, near where it crosses Gellatly Creek, and close to Highway 34.

Granted, this was located rather imprecisely using lines on a map, and not area-weighted — I could be off by several miles!

Failing yet again, locate it via weighting the center of population — maybe it then ends up at the Benton County Fairgrounds, and the county already owns that! Problem solved, and the underused fairgrounds get new life.

Dave Bard

Independence

