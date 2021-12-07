Letter: Bigoted small minds seek only power

The Republican attack on women continues to erode any semblance of decency in our collapsing democracy.

Neoliberal conservatives who first don’t believe in a government “by the people and for the people” are then trying to govern this country by excluding more than half of our population. Only government by white, male and purportedly Christian citizens meets their worldview.

Women, people of color, people of other religions or orientations are fit only to be used and managed in their intolerant world. Compassion is not in their lexicon, unless you’re very rich.

Their patriarchy disgusts me beyond words. Nowhere in any discussion of Roe v. Wade’s upcoming Supreme Court ruling is any responsibility cast toward those sanctimonious men for what they regard as criminal behavior by the women they deny and abuse.

The rights that women and minorities have been fighting for for centuries will continue to be attacked by these bigoted small minds who seek only power. Not just the right for an abortion, but the right to vote, the right for equal pay and equal opportunity, freedom of religion and freedom of the press are all being eroded by a Republican court-packing, gerrymandering and misinformation campaign. Democracy is antithetical to their real goal.

Jeff Gump

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0