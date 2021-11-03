Letter: Board should allow in-person comments

In regards to the editorial published on Oct. 24:

I attended the Greater Albany Public Schools Board’s first listening session and was shocked by the inappropriate analogy made by a GAPS employee. I am grateful to those (including the editor) who were quick to call her out. I was disappointed in Director Morse’s response, and his refusal to condemn her rhetoric.

I found it inappropriate that Morse and the editorial chastised Director Thomson for leaving. I support Director Thomson’s decision to leave; when words would fall short, actions may make the strongest statement. Antisemitism should not be tolerated and deserves an immediate response.

Some have been unable to see the level of awareness it took for Thomson to stand up and, through his actions, make a tasteful counterstatement. The new board members would benefit from the equity, diversity and inclusion training they’re lacking. I hope the board will create guidelines to clarify listening session decorum and procedures for ending inappropriate comments.

Our district has a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech in classrooms; this policy should apply to all district activities. I agree that these sessions are a poor substitute for in-person public comments. Listening sessions offer no alternative or online options for participation.