Letter: Business model is not sustainable

In your article of Dec. 1, our state representative Shelly Boshart Davis does not support Oregon’s very modest efforts to clean up the carbon emissions from large trucks in our state.

Many of the residents of House District 15 have been doing their best to lower their own carbon footprint by cutting back on car trips, walking or using the bike for nearby errands, and being generally more thoughtful about their use of fossil fuel.

It’s a slap in the face to these people when their own elected lawmaker, an operator of high carbon-emissions vehicles, works to discourage mitigation of the dangerous effects of these trucks. It’s true that prices for all consumer goods will rise as people on this planet begin to act, albeit several decades too late, to slow the effects of petroleum use.

But for our own state representative to complain about the Clean Trucks Rule seems to say that she cares more about her own business than about the people in her district who are making sacrifices and trying to do the right thing.

Shelly, if your business model depends on cheap gas and dirty vehicles, I suggest it’s not a sustainable one in the long term. Rather than using your elected office to help your own interests, listen to all your constituents, not just the ones with big trucks.

Ron Green

Albany

