Letter: Businesses, adopt charging stations

Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law on Nov. 21.

As we come to the end of January 2022, it’s time for grocery stores, big-box chains, Oregon State Parks, school districts, hotel chains, Oregon rest areas and medical facilities to get on board with electric car-charging stations. Just think if you could pull off on I-5 at the rest area, plug in, take a walk or enjoy a meal.

You have a doctor’s appointment or a procedure at a local medical facility. You plug in and charge, and you’re ready to go after the appointment.

Libraries, courthouses, shopping malls, theatres and golf courses are other great locations for electric car charging. The Nissan Leaf, the first affordable electric car, made its debut in 2011. Eleven years later, we are making progress, but we need to encourage more businesses to adopt charging stations, which will in turn encourage more electric car ownership. Now is the time to act.

Electric cars are fun to drive, battery production is becoming more environmentally friendly each year, and if you charge from a renewable source, it’s even cleaner. Electric cars are not the future; they are the present. Go test-drive one and make a difference to help fight climate change.

Sean Gettings

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0