Letter: Call on leaders to spend responsibly

The Oct. 22 “As I See It” column (“A good use for pandemic funds,” Ben Danley, Helen Higgins) rightly requests the city and the county direct 20% of the respective $13 million and $18 million American Rescue Plan dollars to local nonprofits.

I am disturbed to think this isn’t an obvious line item within the city’s and county’s 2021-22 budgets. But it seems it is not, at least for the city. A May 5 GT article reported City Manager Mark Shepard would “recommend that all of those funds be spent on facilities,” his justification being the city had a makeshift space for emergency operations.

He also stated: “Budgets are not about the past, they are about the future.” Wait, what?

As a taxpayer who values accountability, I understand these funds are intended for restoration of those negatively impacted by the pandemic, not for building a facility. This includes families who now face setbacks in education, housing instability and mental health challenges. People don’t pivot on a dime once school doors open and parents go back to work.