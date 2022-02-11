Letter: Call to a more ethical practice

Global climate change is becoming increasingly undeniable.

Data shows that places such as Government Camp, for example, experienced annual changes in minimum temperature in January that increased from 20.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1895 to 28.3 degrees Fahrenheit in 2020. While these spring-like conditions are fun for many recreationists, this should be alarming for our future. Oregon needs to take action, and one place we can do so is in the timber industry.

Deforestation is responsible for 10% of anthropogenic emissions. In 1848, settlers began harvesting timber in the Pacific Northwest. During this time, we have seen old-growth forests go from 61% to less than 10% in Western Oregon. While this industry has been beneficial in many ways, it has decimated our forests. Oregon laws moved timber from public to private lands, leaving lumber communities jobless, while large investors took over and received tax cuts.

In “Laudato si’,” Pope Francis states, “Any technical solution which science claims to offer will be powerless to solve the serious problems of our world if humanity loses its compass, if we lose sight of the great motivations which make it possible for us to live in harmony, to make sacrifices and to treat others well (200).”

It’s not simply cutting down fewer trees but a call to a more ethical practice of using resources for the working class. Efforts need to come from a federal level to mitigate big businesses taking advantage of private forests.

Jalyn Devereaux

Philomath

