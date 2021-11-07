Letter: Can leaf removal be coordinated?

Greetings.

This is an open letter to the Bureau of Mines (at Queen Avenue and Liberty Street), the groundskeeper at the Bureau, Republic Services Leaf Removal, the city of Albany Leaf Removal Division and West Albany High School.

I am requesting on behalf of students, staff and visitors at WAHS that the leaf removal-involved players coordinate the leaf removal on Liberty Street adjacent to WAHS.

The bureau has a massive amount of beautiful trees that drop vast quantities of leaves. These leaves are then brought to Liberty Street curbside where they make huge mushy piles that students, staff and all visitors must contend with and try to walk through to park on Liberty Street and access WAHS.

I would like to request the concerned parties coordinate to pile, remove and clean up the leaves. The student parking confounds the usual leaf removal schedule, and the mess grows deeper and yuckier. Can an involved party get this coordinated? Cheers and thanks for all you do.

David G. Brown

Albany

