Letter: Can the GT explain those 50 senators?

Why do 50 Republican and two Democratic senators all expect to vote against Biden’s reconciliation package?

Is it because they do not want to remove even part of Trump’s tax break for the millionaires and billionaires?

Or is it because they are so heavily invested in oil stocks that they do not care about the increasing hurricanes and floods and droughts that cost billions in this country, and force people in other countries to move from their homes to seek to live in lands where they can hope to earn a living?

Or is it because they do not want money going to preschool childcare to prepare children for school? Or to extend public education through community college? Or perhaps it is the money to expand health care that irritates them.

Those dissenting senators are hard to understand. Can the GT explain them?

Louise Ferrell

Corvallis

