Letter: Candlelight vigil set for Jan. 6

A We the People: Jan. 6 Candlelight Vigil is set for 5 p.m. at the Benton County Courthouse to highlight needed legislation for saving our country’s free and fair elections.

As a long-term climate volunteer, I see how we’ll lose the climate crisis battle and everything we hold dear if we lose democracy, because we’ll fall into extremist hands, people who deny climate change and seem to thrive on chaos.

It’s been one year since our nation’s Capitol was attacked in an attempt to overturn a fair election. This was a direct assault on democracy, our right as voters to choose our own leaders!

These attacks continue in many forms. In some states they want to change voting laws to take the final vote count out of the hands of voters. If successful, it won’t matter that Oregon has wonderfully secure elections, because our national democratic system will have failed.

So on Jan. 6, Americans across the nation are holding candlelight vigils and demonstrations to urge the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and three other bills to secure honest, fair elections nationwide, thus protecting the core value of our democracy.

So bundle up, bring a candle, a mask and your singing voice and join us on Jan. 6 to remind each other that together we are stronger than any force that seeks to destroy democracy.

There are more than 225 events scheduled across the nation.

The Unitarian Universalist Democracy Action Team and the NAACP are organizing this event.

Karen Josephson

Corvallis

