Letter: Challenge is to not attract outsiders

The Rev. Jennifer Butler complains that she is tired of elected officials prioritizing their own comfort over making effective choices in managing the problem of homelessness in our community (“Commentary,” Nov. 5 edition).

My opposing view is that city and county officials are pursuing a proper and moderate course of action on the matter. I believe they see the need to balance the delivery of services to those experiencing homelessness with the need to minimize the harm to public resources and safety attributed to illegal camping.

The main challenge in striking the balance is delivering aid to local individuals experiencing the trauma of homelessness in a way that does not attract other individuals from outside the service area of our community. The draw of individuals from afar overwhelms our ability as a community to manage the problem.

Improved communication and coordination of services and camp cleanup actions across jurisdictions in our region may be a fix that supports the distribution of services in a more effective way. My understanding is that the hiring of new county staff for that role is under consideration.

Rich Sumner

Corvallis

