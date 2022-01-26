 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: City of Corvallis should be ashamed

Letters Stock

Two villains in the tragic yet avoidable apartment fire on Dec. 28.

One, obviously, is Kip and Michelle Schoning, whose willful negligence should land them in jail for an extended and well-deserved stay.

The other is Corvallis’ housing department, just as guilty by ignoring so many code violations and complaints. If anyone is left there during the time of the inaction, fire them after exposing them to public shame. This is a sickening example of failing the trust and goodwill of our embarrassed community. They share a good deal of the blame with the Schonings. Our hearts go out to the now-homeless tenants.

The city of Corvallis should be ashamed.

Sunny Shepard

Corvallis

 

