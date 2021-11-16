Letter: Come on, folks, pick another spot

I believe global climate change is a very serious problem and that curbing auto emissions is one part of the solution.

I’m glad to read that the infrastructure bill recently passed by our Congress includes funds for more public recharging stations.

However, I have noticed that the refueling station parking spots at Fred Meyer are nearly always filled by cars not refueling. I asked the store manager about this and he said there was nothing they could do about it.

So I contacted Corvallis Parking Enforcement and they said there is a state law prohibiting non-refuelers from parking in these spots. Parking enforcement does not regularly patrol there because it is private property, but if anyone phones them it is happening, they will come out and ticket the car and there will be a fine.

I don’t like to see people get parking fines, but come on, folks! Pick another spot, even if you have to walk another 30 yards.

John Wolcott

Corvallis

