Letter: Commissioners need input from experts

Decisions by the Benton County Board of Commissioners usually impact the citizens of Benton County for a few years or occasionally for a decade or so.

Because of the potential of toxic substances leaching into and contaminating the soils and waters of our county from the Coffin Butte Landfill, the decision to allow expansion of the landfill may affect the health and wellbeing of Benton County citizens for many decades or even centuries into the future. It is thus critical that the commissioners assure that adequate citizen and professional input has been obtained before a final decision is made.

As a concerned citizen and retired health professional, I urge the commissioners to postpone any final decision on the landfill until they can assure the citizens of Benton County that they have exhausted every effort to get input from local organizations such as the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, professional experts at Oregon State University, and state and national environmental organizations.

Clifford A. Hall, M.D.

Kings Valley

