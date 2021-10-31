Letter: Communicate with community members

To the city of Corvallis, for its public spat with the Whiteside Theater over miscommunications regarding occupancy limits:

As one of the very few venues we have in this community that provides a public space to showcase art and cinema, and considering the difficulties associated with preserving the historic character of a place while updating infrastructure to current safety standards — not to mention the fact that the Whiteside is operated by a nonprofit organization(!) — it would behoove the city to stand in public support of this place and work diligently behind the scenes to help the Whiteside implement the needed safety upgrades to support their venture.

To the city officials who openly criticized the Whiteside out of self-defense, insecurity over their own decisions or whatever: Keep it up and see what other damage you can do to our local economy and opportunities to engage the public in the arts. Next time you might try focusing your efforts at improving the clarity of your own requirements and communicating effectively with community members rather than publicly taking a local nonprofit to task.

This aggression will not stand, man!

Dan Irvine

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0