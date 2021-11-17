Letter: Consider health of Corvallis business

The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of the people on its email list and the people who visit their Facebook page to determine the perceived effects of homelessness on the business community.

The results of the survey were presented to the Corvallis City Council on Aug. 2 and are in the meeting packet. They offered to share the data with everyone, so I took the chamber up on that offer.

I extended the chamber’s work to gauge the intensity of the perceptions of the Corvallis business community. By business community, I mean both business owners and their customers — both buyers and sellers being required to make a market.

A paper on that extension is in the community comments section of the packet for the City Council meeting of Oct. 18.

I concluded that business owners are surly but not mutinous, but the people who primarily shop in Corvallis are mutinous. Business owners have a large investment in their businesses. I doubt many will move out of Corvallis unless forced to close by COVID-19 or something else, such as retirement.

People who primarily shop in Corvallis do not have a large investment. They can just as easily shop online, in Albany, Eugene or anywhere else; and they will if pushed past a tipping point. The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners need to consider the health of Corvallis business when making decisions about the homeless.

John Detweiler

Corvallis

