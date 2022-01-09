Letter: Corvallis needs to redo park entrance

The Willamette Park entrance is an embarrassment!

My routine takes me to Willamette Park several times a week, to walk, to play disc golf or to meet friends.

As a longtime resident of Corvallis, I can see one thing hasn’t changed in more than 30 years: the pothole-infested drive into the park. This short stretch of road is an embarrassment to the city.

I’ve been informed that there may be some improvement afoot. For the last three decades, the “improvement” has been the occasional sprinkling of gravel into the potholes, which are returned to “normal” by the traffic in the few days of travel that the entrance experiences.

We may not be able to stop COVID-19 immediately, but surely the city can muster up the willpower and resources to do a thorough redo of this stretch of road soon, with provision for foot, bike and car traffic.

Robert M. Burton, MD

Corvallis

