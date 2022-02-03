Letter: Country is being invaded by illegals

At the invitation of the Biden administration, our country is being invaded by endless numbers of illegal aliens from all over the world.

So what is Biden doing with this endless influx of illegals? He’s providing them with food, shelter, medical care, child education, transportation to a destination of their choice and a $2,000 stipend (tax-free) to get them there. Who are these people? Who knows and who cares?

If the illegal wants to fly to their destination, no problem. Your U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest warrant will be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration as identification. No COVID-19 masks, vaccinations or mandates required. They can even keep their shoes on.

Oregon’s governor and legislature recently approved $18 million for the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Oregon while approving only $14 million for homeless assistance. Who are these refugees? Who knows and who cares? Apparently these refugees are worth more at the democratic ballot box than homeless American citizens.

Speaking of American citizens (you remember them, don’t you?), masks and mandates apply. Show your ID and vax card for entry into just about every venue. If you choose to fly, take off your shoes and limit your shampoo bottle to 3 ounces. And if your only identification is your arrest warrant, don’t attempt to pass through airport security. TSA will probably have you arrested, as they should. So you have to ask yourself: Who are the real alienated?

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

