 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: County, city should split cleanup costs

  • 0
Letters Stock

In the article “Heated meeting over Sweet Home mill leads Linn County to reverse course,” dated Dec. 14, the answer seems to be that Linn County and Sweet Home should split the costs of the remediation of the environmental and cleanup issues.

Then sell the property, recover the remediation costs and split the profits. This way both have a vested interest in getting the job done correctly and putting the best foot forward in their efforts to sell the property for the best interests of all concerned.

Steve Sprenger (whose second cousins’ wife is Linn County Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger)

Shedd

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News