Letter: County, city should split cleanup costs

In the article “Heated meeting over Sweet Home mill leads Linn County to reverse course,” dated Dec. 14, the answer seems to be that Linn County and Sweet Home should split the costs of the remediation of the environmental and cleanup issues.

Then sell the property, recover the remediation costs and split the profits. This way both have a vested interest in getting the job done correctly and putting the best foot forward in their efforts to sell the property for the best interests of all concerned.