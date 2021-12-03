Letter: Crossword puzzle clue was shocking

This letter is being written on the day after Thanksgiving, the day now known as Native American Heritage Day.
I got up this morning, made my breakfast and a cup of spicy hot cocoa, and read our local newspaper. Finishing breakfast and reading, I turned to the sudoku and the crossword puzzles.
This is my usual daily ritual, but today I was jarred out of my routine when a clue/solution in the crossword puzzle shocked me. The clue was, “Frontier trophy.” Hmmm, I thought, and played with surrounding clues. My shock at the answer ended my pleasurable morning routine.
Now I am sitting this evening in front of the computer composing this letter, still stewing about my crossword encounter.
Given the clue, what might your guess be? … a blue ribbon? … a silver dollar?
Wrong on both counts. The answer was “scalp!”
I hope you are as shocked as I was. Here we are in 2021, on Native American Heritage Day, and someone decides this is the puzzle clue to use today, or any day!
Dianne Roth
Corvallis
