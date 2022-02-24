Letter: Democrats demand health care for all

In recent weeks I’ve noticed several letters here that support health care for all.

Writers have made it clear how everyone deserves equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high-quality, publicly funded health care, and I am in total agreement.

What I would like to add to the conversation is the view of grassroots delegates to the Democratic Party of Oregon’s Platform Convention. They determined in December that their top legislative priority, out of all of the pressing issues we are facing, is health care. In fact, here is their statement:

“Health care is a human right, and we call for the adoption of an equitable, high-quality, comprehensive, universal, publicly funded health care system including general, preventative, reproductive and emergency care plus vision, dental, hearing, prescription drugs, long-term care, substance abuse, hospice care, and behavioral health services at the state and/or federal level.”

Sadly, the Oregon Republican Party Platform states no such concern. In fact, their delegates don’t even support the progress that’s been made by the Affordable Care Act, and still call for its repeal.

I hope voters this year have an opportunity to learn about candidates’ views on health care and choose leaders who are looking out for all Oregonians, not just those who can afford the skyrocketing costs of private, for-profit insurance.

I’m very pleased to see the comprehensive statement from Democratic delegates from all over Oregon. Making health care a top priority shows a commitment to every family’s well-being, and grassroots Democrats understand and demand health care for all.

Susan Heath

Albany

