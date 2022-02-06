Letter: Development would benefit one person

In your Jan. 30 article (“Corvallis gives more time on annexation plan”) concerning what the developer calls “The Preserve,” you reiterated the developer’s argument that these houses are needed.

Mr. Boeder argues that additional housing is necessary for those who commute into Corvallis for work. In fact, Corvallis’ own survey of commuters found that most would not even consider moving to Corvallis. What’s more, there are already more than 3,500 new dwellings approved to be built. This far outstrips housing needs for the near future.

The houses that would be built if this annexation is approved would be very expensive because they would be in the Timberhill neighborhood; would command views of the city, the Willamette Valley and the Cascades; and be adjacent to McDonald Forest. It’s highly unlikely that anyone who currently wishes to move to Corvallis but cannot afford to do so would be able to afford any of these houses.

This development would benefit one person only: the developer.

David Lerman

Corvallis

